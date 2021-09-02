Submit a Tip
Ten Oaks Middle, Whittemore Park Middle move to distance learning

Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to technology and internet access.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of schools in Horry County temporarily moving to distance learning continues to grow.

Both Ten Oaks Middle School and Whittemore Park Middle School announced they will transition to distance learning for two weeks beginning Friday, Sept. 3.

According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, Ten Oaks Middle School currently has 34 active virus cases among students, with 121 total students in quarantine. The data also shows 36 active cases for students at Whittemore Park Middle School, with 175 total students in quarantine.

During the two-week period of distance learning, all afterschool activities, including sports, practices, and/or club meetings are canceled.

Employees at both schools who are not under quarantine will report to their respective school buildings on Friday, Sept. 3.

Officials say regular face-to-face instruction of students will resume on Friday, Sept. 17 at both schools.

The schools join Conway High School, Aynor Middle School and Loris Middle School in the move to distance learning.

