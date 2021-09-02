SCHP: Longs man charged with felony DUI after running off road, hitting utility pole

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man is facing a felony DUI charge after a crash Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP confirmed the crash happened on Camp Swamp Road, just off Highway 9.

Lee said a 2018 Ford was heading north when the driver disregarded a stop sign, crossed the center line, and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle then reportedly struck a ditch and utility pole.

A passenger was injured in the crash, Lee said. Their current condition was not immediately known.

Lee identified the driver as 68-year-old William Harrison Jervis. He was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Online records show Jervis was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

