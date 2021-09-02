Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: Longs man charged with felony DUI after running off road, hitting utility pole

William Harrison Jervis
William Harrison Jervis(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man is facing a felony DUI charge after a crash Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP confirmed the crash happened on Camp Swamp Road, just off Highway 9.

Lee said a 2018 Ford was heading north when the driver disregarded a stop sign, crossed the center line, and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle then reportedly struck a ditch and utility pole.

A passenger was injured in the crash, Lee said. Their current condition was not immediately known.

Lee identified the driver as 68-year-old William Harrison Jervis. He was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Online records show Jervis was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order
HCS board chairman addresses COVID-19 issues in district; student quarantines climb to 10K
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school

Latest News

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
DHEC: Over 3,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 237 cases in Horry County
It’s finally gameday! Coastal Carolina football opens the new season Thursday night against The...
CCU makes changes to traffic plan, security as gameday returns to Brooks Stadium
A missing 85-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police.
Horry County police locate missing 85-year-old woman