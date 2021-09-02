Over 11,500 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools; nearly 300 staff members

Submit a Tip
Democratic candidate withdraws from Horry County School Board Chair race
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 more students across Horry County Schools are in quarantine, according to new information from the district.

The HCS COVID-19 dashboard showed 11,600 students in quarantine as of Thursday, out of nearly 43,400 taking part in face-to-face learning. The district also said 287 staff members are in quarantine.

HCS also says it has 1,045 current student cases of COVID-19, while 95 of its current cases are among staff members.

RELATED COVERAGE | South Carolina Supreme Court upholds ban on mask mandates in schools

The latest numbers come a day after the district’s board chairman, Ken Richardson, said the district is “working hard to address these areas.”

Of all the district’s schools, 19 of them each reported at least 250 students in quarantine as of Thursday. Below is a breakdown of how many students are in quarantine in each of those schools:

  • Conway High: 800
  • Ten Oaks Middle: 517
  • North Myrtle Beach High: 468
  • St. James Elementary: 402
  • Aynor Middle: 387
  • Ocean Bay Middle: 373
  • St. James Intermediate: 368
  • Myrtle Beach Middle: 352
  • St. James Middle: 350
  • St. James High: 350
  • Aynor High: 349
  • Green Sea Floyds Middle/High: 317
  • Green Sea Floyds Elementary: 312
  • Socastee High: 298
  • Pee Dee Elementary: 296
  • Loris High: 291
  • River Oaks Elementary: 288
  • Ocean Bay Elementary: 275
  • Loris Middle: 260

