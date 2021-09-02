Over 11,500 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools; nearly 300 staff members

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 more students across Horry County Schools are in quarantine, according to new information from the district.

The HCS COVID-19 dashboard showed 11,600 students in quarantine as of Thursday, out of nearly 43,400 taking part in face-to-face learning. The district also said 287 staff members are in quarantine.

HCS also says it has 1,045 current student cases of COVID-19, while 95 of its current cases are among staff members.

The latest numbers come a day after the district’s board chairman, Ken Richardson, said the district is “working hard to address these areas.”

Of all the district’s schools, 19 of them each reported at least 250 students in quarantine as of Thursday. Below is a breakdown of how many students are in quarantine in each of those schools:

Conway High: 800

Ten Oaks Middle: 517

North Myrtle Beach High: 468

St. James Elementary: 402

Aynor Middle: 387

Ocean Bay Middle: 373

St. James Intermediate: 368

Myrtle Beach Middle: 352

St. James Middle: 350

St. James High: 350

Aynor High: 349

Green Sea Floyds Middle/High: 317

Green Sea Floyds Elementary: 312

Socastee High: 298

Pee Dee Elementary: 296

Loris High: 291

River Oaks Elementary: 288

Ocean Bay Elementary: 275

Loris Middle: 260

