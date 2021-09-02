Myrtle Beach plans to install new pedestrian safety rails on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New pedestrian safety rails could soon be coming to Ocean Boulevard.

The city of Myrtle Beach plans to install the decorative rails on both sides of the street from 7th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North during the fiscal year.

A proposed design for the rails, which is currently in place in front of Plyler Park, was shared on the city’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

Officials say the rails would be a permanent safety feature, replacing the temporary “bicycle racks” used at certain times of the year.

