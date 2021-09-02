Myrtle Beach chamber studying impact seeking impact of student quarantines on businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants to know how the school quarantine procedures are impacting businesses.

The Chamber is asking members to take a COVID-19 survey and provide responses on how local schools are handling the coronavirus, as well as asking if it’s affecting their business. Officials are looking for responses to the following questions:

Do you think schools should continue in-person learning; switch to hybrid in-person and distance learning; or switch to full distance learning?

Do you support requirements for students to wear masks inside the school?

Are students in quarantine a challenge for your business’ current staffing needs?

WMBF News spoke with several Myrtle Beach businesses Thursday to see if they’re experiencing any workplace challenges due to the school quarantines.

Some said they’re not yet feeling the impact of the quarantines, but many workers said they didn’t feel comfortable sharing their opinions on the survey.

MORE COVERAGE | Over 11,500 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools

Meanwhile, other employees said the opposite and even said they would add even more questions to the survey list. Business owners added these questions don’t apply to their current business needs.

Bridgett Bolie, owner of B-Nice Creations with Love in downtown Myrtle Beach, explained she’s not directly impacted by the student quarantines inside her business.

Bolie also said business overall has been slow and she wants to see more community interest in getting signage placed in the downtown area to help attract more customers to their area.

“I’m looking for more promotional things for the downtown area,” Bolie said. “More advertisement and signs. Business has been quiet. Not too much traffic coming to the area.”

Staff at Peace, Love and Little Donuts said they’re not opposed to taking the survey, but they would add a fourth question concerning whether quarantines are impacting a company’s bottom line.

An employee at the shop says the store has seen a 30% decline in business compared to last week, and it’s happening as more Horry County School students are required to quarantine.

“Parents don’t want to take their kids out if they’re already being pulled out of schools because of being exposed to things they don’t need to be exposed to,” said Kaitlyn Skiles, an employee at Peace, Love and Little Donuts.

The chamber says the survey will continue for its members through Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.