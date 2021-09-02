Kensington Elementary School moves to temporary virtual learning starting Friday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another Georgetown County school is moving to temporary virtual learning.

The district, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education made the decision to place Kensington Elementary in remote learning for the next two weeks.

Starting Friday, students will move to the virtual program and are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

The district will reassess the situation closer to the return date to determine if an extension is needed.

The Georgetown County School District COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are 25 active COVID-19 cases among students at Kensington Elementary School and 164 students in quarantine. There are also three COVID-19 cases among staff members and four have been placed in quarantine.

Several other schools in the district have moved to temporary virtual learning including Rosemary Middle School, Georgetown Middle School, Georgetown High School and Carvers Bay High School.

