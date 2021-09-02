Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Kensington Elementary School moves to temporary virtual learning starting Friday

The district, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina...
The district, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education made the decision to place Kensington Elementary in remote learning for the next two weeks.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another Georgetown County school is moving to temporary virtual learning.

The district, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education made the decision to place Kensington Elementary in remote learning for the next two weeks.

Starting Friday, students will move to the virtual program and are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

The district will reassess the situation closer to the return date to determine if an extension is needed.

The Georgetown County School District COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are 25 active COVID-19 cases among students at Kensington Elementary School and 164 students in quarantine. There are also three COVID-19 cases among staff members and four have been placed in quarantine.

Several other schools in the district have moved to temporary virtual learning including Rosemary Middle School, Georgetown Middle School, Georgetown High School and Carvers Bay High School.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order
HCS board chairman addresses COVID-19 issues in district; student quarantines climb to 10K
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school

Latest News

Florence School District 3 announced they will require all students, staff, and visitors to...
Florence School District 3 announces face mask mandate
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
DHEC: Over 3,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 237 cases in Horry County
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing