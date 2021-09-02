Keeping You Safe: Learning the basics of gun safety, security

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Education is key when it comes to gun safety.

Before you even pull the trigger, Myrtle Beach First Class Training Ofc. Zach Cooper said folks need to either attend a hunter safety course or a concealed weapons permit class.

“That’s a lot of good information that teaches you about the safety of firearms, being around firearms if you’ve never owned them. How to properly store them which is also another very important part,” said Cooper. “A lot of people will just go out and buy a firearm and don’t really know anything about firearms and that’s when the danger really starts to happen.”

He shared a couple of tips on how to properly store firearms.

First, use a weapon lock or bedside safe to keep the guns away from children.

Second, never leave a gun in the car because it’s considered the most vulnerable place.

When you’re ready to clean a firearm, Cooper said it’s important to check the gun to make sure the chamber is clear. He also said to point it in a safe direction and store ammunition away from cleaning supplies to avoid accidents.

He then walked us through how to safely clean a gun. It’s a task that he said often leads to accidents.

“First thing we want to do is remove the magazine from the gun to actually make sure that there’s no ammunition that could be fed into the chamber. Then we just want to make sure that the chamber is clear. There’s a couple of different ways to do it,” he said.

Cooper said there’s a chamber indicator that shows if there’s anything in the chamber. Also, rack the slide two to three times to make sure there’s nothing inside of it.

“Make sure that we’re always pointing this in a safe direction and make sure we’re not pointing it at anybody,” he said.

Lastly, it’s important to record the gun’s serial number. If someone steals your gun, police have a better chance of recovering it.

If you feel like you need a gun, Cooper wants to make sure you’re prepared.

“Having a firearm, being trained with that firearm and having a good understanding of that firearm is the best way to protect yourself,” he said.

