Horry County police locate missing 85-year-old woman

A missing 85-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A missing 85-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police.

Police announced around 9:40 a.m. Thursday they were looking for 85-year-old Billie Cooke Jenkins. At the time, they said Jenkins was last seen driving away from a home on Creek Landing Road in Nichols around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Just over a half hour after sharing Jenkins was missing, police said she was located safely.

No additional information on the case has been released.

