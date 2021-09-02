Florence School District 3 announces face mask mandate

Submit a Tip
Florence School District 3 announced they will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings in district facilities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.(unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 announced they will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings in district facilities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to a press release from the district, the mandate will be in effect until further notice. The district said they will evaluate the situation weekly to determine how long the mandate will remain in place.

“The district’s decision to require face masks was made based on the increasing numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 as well as those required to quarantine, in addition to SCDHEC and CDC guidelines,” the release stated.

Officials say 150 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in August, while 1,142 were quarantined due to exposure to the virus.

According to the release, masks are also required for school bus passengers, including students and adults.

The South Carolina Department of Education said they would begin enforcing the use of face coverings by students and staff on state-owned and operated school buses starting Aug. 30.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff are paramount,” said FSD3 Superintendent Dr. Laura Hickson. “It is important for us as a district to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to educate our children.”

Florence School District One previously announced they would also require face masks.

