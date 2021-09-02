Florence man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning near Conway.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 501 near Secondary 591, about three miles north of Conway.

A tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Highway 501 fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, according to Tidwell.

On Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy coroner Tamara Willard later identified the pedestrian as 54-year-old Christopher Ford, of Florence. She added Ford died at the scene of “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, officials said.

