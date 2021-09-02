Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Larry is now a hurricane as models continue to keep this out in the Atlantic and away from the United States. We will keep an eye on it but the bigger story is Larry will only continue to strengthen.

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 32.3 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight.

Larry is now a hurricane.
Larry is now a hurricane.(WMBF)

A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected Friday and Friday night. A slightly slower west-northwestward motion is expected on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane later today.
Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane later today.(WMBF)

Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a a major hurricane by Friday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb.

