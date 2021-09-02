FIRST ALERT: Here comes the cooler weather!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloud cover is lingering around the morning as the mugginess begins to slowly leave the area. We’ll look at more humidity and moisture in the area this morning, compared to this afternoon and evening.

Decreasing cloud cover and humidity throughout the day today. (WMBF)

It’s hard to describe and going to feel weird but this afternoon will feel more comfortable than this morning with the falling humidity in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s under decreasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Here's a look at the forecast for CCU today. (WMBF)

While you’ll notice the full effects of the cooler weather this afternoon, the weather only gets better into this evening. Lows will drop down into the low 60s inland and the mid-upper 60s on the beaches. It’s the first time temperatures will fall below 70 degrees sine July 3rd. If you’re headed out to the Coastal Carolina game tonight, enjoy the football weather! It’s going to be a great night!

It will feel AMAZING over the next three days. (WMBF)

Friday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s with very low humidity. The Labor Day Weekend will see the comfortable weather continuing on Saturday before temperatures and humidity start to increase by Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.