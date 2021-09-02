Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

The Clinton native is working to evacuate military contract dogs left in Afghanistan following the American withdrawal.
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue(Facebook)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman refused multiple opportunities to escape Afghanistan in an effort to save military contract dogs left behind during the hasty American withdrawal.

Clinton, Tennessee native Charlotte Maxwell-Jones is the director and founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue in Kabul, Afghanistan, where she has lived for 11 years.

She said she’s staying behind until about 130 dogs, about 50 of which are military contract dogs, are safely evacuated.

“They’re my responsibility and I love them and I care for them. I think there’s a less chance of recovering them if I’m not here,” said Maxwell-Jones.

Maxwell-Jones told WVLT News that the contract dogs are trained to sniff bombs and perform crucial tasks to help neutralize threats for U.S. troops while overseas. She said that contract dogs aren’t given the same priority as military dogs.

Officials with the Military Working Dog Team Support Association said that they are confident that all military working dogs were evacuated.

Currently, the CDC is not allowing dogs in to the U.S. from Afghanistan, but Maxwell-Jones is trying to get an exemption. If an exemption isn’t granted, the Clinton native said those animals would go to Canada for six months to quarantine.

Maxwell-Jones wants people to know that she is okay even though she was at the Kabul airport the day explosions killed 13 U.S. service members. She described that scene as a loud nightmare.

Maxwell-Jones said she’s had dozens of opportunities to leave Afghanistan since the withdrawal began.

She said she received a visit from the Taliban on August 23 when 12 armed men warned her to leave immediately.

https://fb.watch/7zckhsRNds/ Please PLEASE share. This is now becoming seriously dangerous 🆘 🆘 The situation in...

Posted by Kabul Small Animal Rescue on Monday, August 23, 2021

Even though her parents want Maxwell-Jones to come home, the former Oak Ridge High School student said she plans on sticking it out in Afghanistan until the animals under her care can leave safely.

This photo went viral yesterday and we want to clear up some misinformation surrounding it. We are 100% certain that...

Posted by Military Working Dog Team Support Association, Inc. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Under Taliban rule, Maxwell-Jones said she has a curfew, and has to walk around with a male escort if she wants to leave home.

It’s not just the roughly 50 military contract dogs she’s trying to evacuate. Maxwell-Jones said her rescue is also working to get another 80 dogs, 75 cats, two sheep, and two parrots out of the country.

Maxwell-Jones estimated she could safely evacuate with the animals sometime within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend
Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
I-73 project overcomes large, legal hurdle after judge dismisses environmental group’s lawsuit

Latest News

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.
Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver dies in motorcycle crash in Richland County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,685 new...
DHEC: Nearly 4,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 293 in Horry County
Cecil Williamson, Jr.
Darlington man charged, accused of financially exploiting elderly victim
The city of Loris is just one out of 254 small municipalities in South Carolina that had to...
Leaders in Loris, Surfside Beach discuss spending American Rescue Plan funds
The South Carolina National Guard is being called on to assist Tidelands Health as COVID-19...
Tidelands Health ‘inundated’ with surge of COVID cases, National Guard called on to assist