DHEC: Over 3,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 237 cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state on Thursday.

According to the health agency, there are 3,572 confirmed cases reported in South Carolina and 44 confirmed deaths.

Out of the confirmed cases, 237 are in Horry County, 149 in Florence County, 38 in Darlington County and 21 in Georgetown County.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE | COVID-19 Cases by County in South Carolina







There were seven confirmed deaths in Horry County, one in Florence County, one in Darlington County, one in Marlboro County and one in Marion County.

DHEC reports that 32,408 tests were done with a 14.5% percent positive rate.

The latest data shows 56.9% of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine, while 48% have completed their vaccinations.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.