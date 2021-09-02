Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin infants were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office provided an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to coroner Naida Rutherford, the twin boys were only 20 months old.

Rutherford says the boys, Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

“We believe the boys were placed in the vehicle around 7:30 or 8 a.m.,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says the boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse.

According to Rutherford, the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

Rutherford does not believe the Sunshine House or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the infants’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” said Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, this is the first case of a child being left inside a vehicle this year.

