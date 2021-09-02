Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin infants were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office provided an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to coroner Naida Rutherford, the twin boys were only 20 months old.

Rutherford says the boys, Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

“We believe the boys were placed in the vehicle around 7:30 or 8 a.m.,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says the boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse.

According to Rutherford, the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

RELATED STORY | Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Rutherford does not believe the Sunshine House or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the infants’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” said Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, this is the first case of a child being left inside a vehicle this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order
HCS board chairman addresses COVID-19 issues in district; student quarantines climb to 10K
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school

Latest News

DHEC: Over 3,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 237 cases in Horry County
William Harrison Jervis
SCHP: Longs man charged with felony DUI after running off road, hitting utility pole
It’s finally gameday! Coastal Carolina football opens the new season Thursday night against The...
CCU makes changes to traffic plan, security as gameday returns to Brooks Stadium
A missing 85-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police.
Horry County police locate missing 85-year-old woman