Conway Medical Center sees record month for positive COVID tests among children as school quarantines spike

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center saw nearly 300 children test positive for COVID-19 in the month of August alone, an unfortunate record for the medical system.

It comes as the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard shows 10,000 students are in quarantine across the district, including 1,000 on Wednesday.

Testing sites in the area are busy trying to help parents find out if their quarantined children have COVID-19. Conway Medical Center opened its drive-thru testing site on Aug. 23 because of the demand for testing the hospital was experiencing.

Ever since they opened it, they’ve been seeing a lot of kids come through the line.

“We’re seeing these really, really high number of positives in kids,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “Frankly, numbers we haven’t seen before.”

Richardson couldn’t believe what he was reading when he saw the report for positive tests at Conway Medical Center for people 18 years old and younger. The hospital saw 15 positive tests in May and nine in June. But it soon spiked, with 32 kids testing positive at the hospital in July and then 292 in August.

“We had as many positive under 18 tests last month as we had all of 2020 for under 18 patients, if that puts it in perspective,” said Richardson.

Conway Medical Center never even saw 100 in a month all of last year. In fact, they only had 310 positive tests in the under 18 age group in all of 2020.

Horry County, as a whole, has seen the age distribution among positive tests shift over the past month as well.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals the percentage of Horry County cases made up by ages 0-20 went up from 20% at the beginning of August, to 33% by the end of the month. That means a third of the cases in the county by the end of August were in people younger than 20.

Richardson attributes the drastic increase, at least in part, to the start of the new school year.

“A lot of those were loaded at the rear end of the month, so right around the time of school restarting,” said Richardson.

Horry County Schools doesn’t require COVID-19 tests for students in quarantine. However, Richardson says he’s still seen plenty of families at the drive-thru testing.

He says the symptoms tend to not be as bad in kids, but the spike has him concerned.

“We don’t know the long term effects of someone getting COVID and some of the things we know younger patients can experience from it,” said Richardson. “That’s what concerns me with seeing these really, really high numbers of positive in kids.”

The Conway Medical Center drive-thru testing site is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the administrative services building.

Tests are free, but they do require an appointment. You can schedule one here.

