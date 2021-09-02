‘Changed my career in such a positive way’: MBPD holds emotional ceremony for retiring K9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was an emotional day for one Myrtle Beach police officer as his partner retired from the force.

A ceremony was held Thursday at the Market Common to celebrate K9 Daisy’s retirement from the force but for Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Shon McCluskey, it was a tough moment as he would wipe away tears from time to time.

McCluskey has been with the police department since 1997. He spent 15 years working in the traffic division before being accepted into the K9 unit. McCluskey and Daisy were paired together and have been side-by-side since October 2016.

“Once the opportunity arose and I was selected for that position and K9 Daisy fell into my lap, it changed my career in such a positive way,” McCluskey said.

K9 Daisy and her partner Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Shon McCluskey during her retirement ceremony. (Source: WMBF News)

K9 Daisy is trained and certified in drug detection, article searches and tracking.

McCluskey said that she was such a hard worker that sometimes she would even stop working when she got home.

“If anybody worked with me, they know how amazing she is, how good she is a worker. All she wants to do is work, you can’t stop her from working. You take the dog home, she wants to start sniffing my cabinets for drugs and I can’t convince her you’re not going to find anything there,” McCluskey said.

He added that it’s going to be tough to adjust to working without Daisy.

“I know a lot of people have told me that now she’s going to be with you all the time. But, like I try to explain to people, she’s with me 24 hours a day now. So, when she’s staying at home and I got to come to work, it’s going to be difficult.”

