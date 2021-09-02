CCU makes changes to traffic plan, security as gameday returns to Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s finally gameday! Coastal Carolina football opens the new season Thursday night against The Citadel.

The university announced some changes this year to keep fans safe. Always a favorite, the Chant Walk will also not take place this year due to health and safety protocols established by the Sun Belt Conference, the NCAA and the CCU.

After the first three home games against The Citadel, Kansas and UMASS, the school said a new decision for the rest of the season could be made.

For the first time, metal detectors will be used at every entrance into the stadium. CCU wants fans to allow extra time to get inside. In addition, the clear bag policy is still in place.

Starting four hours prior to kickoff, access to University Boulevard from Chanticleer Drive West (east or westbound) to S.C. 544 will be closed. To get on campus and to access parking lots on the main campus, CCU said use University Boulevard from U.S. 50 or use Founders Drive from S.C. 544. To leave campus, utilize University Boulevard and travel to U.S. 501 or use Founders Drive.

Single-game parking passes must be purchased in advance. Click here for more information on how to buy a pass.

CCU will have free parking at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College campus and at Lot GG. Shuttles will drop off at Brooks Stadium and riders will need to wear a face mask. Shuttles start two hours before kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will continue for an hour after the game.

Tailgating can begin four hours before kickoff and gates open 90 minutes before the game begins.

