Beloved Pelicans bat dog Slider has surgery, will recover at home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be without one of its biggest stars for a little while.

The Pelicans announced Thursday that the team’s bat dog, Slider, had a successful medical procedure earlier in the week.

He received top veterinary care and a clean bill of health from our friends at River Oaks Animal Hospital. Slider will be away from the ballpark as he recovers at home, and we look forward to his eventual return! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/QWOuIRFfQc — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) September 2, 2021

“He received top veterinary care and a clean bill of health from our friends at River Oaks Animal Hospital,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “Slider will be away from the ballpark as he recovers at home, and we look forward to his eventual return!”

Slider made his return to the ballpark in July after the Birds’ 2020 season was held off due to COVID-19.

The Pelicans continue a homestand against the Lynchburg Hillcats through Labor Day weekend.

