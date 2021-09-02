Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Beloved Pelicans bat dog Slider has surgery, will recover at home

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans said Thursday that their bat dog, Slider, will miss some time after...
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans said Thursday that their bat dog, Slider, will miss some time after having surgery this week.(Myrtle Beach Pelicans / Twitter)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be without one of its biggest stars for a little while.

The Pelicans announced Thursday that the team’s bat dog, Slider, had a successful medical procedure earlier in the week.

“He received top veterinary care and a clean bill of health from our friends at River Oaks Animal Hospital,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “Slider will be away from the ballpark as he recovers at home, and we look forward to his eventual return!”

Slider made his return to the ballpark in July after the Birds’ 2020 season was held off due to COVID-19.

The Pelicans continue a homestand against the Lynchburg Hillcats through Labor Day weekend.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
HCS board chairman addresses COVID-19 issues in district; student quarantines climb to 10K

Latest News

CCU Football Season Kickoff
CCU Football Season Kickoff
Dillon High logo
Dillon High School football team in quarantine, will not play for 2 weeks
SCHSL Football.
Week two SCHSL football state media poll released
Brooks Stadium is home to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football team.
CCU students, alumni, fans look forward to normal tailgating experience this football season