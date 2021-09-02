Submit a Tip
1 injured after crash on Highway 905, traffic blocked

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this crash on Highway 905 on Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this crash on Highway 905 on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Sep. 2, 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic along a section of Highway 905 is blocked after a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a rollover crash in the area of Duck Cove Road in Conway at 2:08 p.m.

The person hurt was trapped in the vehicle, and was removed before being transported to the hospital, according to officials.

HCFR also says traffic is blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

