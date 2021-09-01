Submit a Tip
You’ll find a unique twist on Southern favorites at Tupelo Honey in Market Common of Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shew wee! Homemade biscuits like Grandmama used to make? A unique modern day twist on Chicken and Waffles, craft cocktails, and more? That’s right. You’ll find all that and then some at Tupelo Honey at Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

We loved learning secrets in the kitchen, all about some of their craft cocktails, Dining with Meteorlogist Andrew Dockery, and more!

Come along with us to see what makes this place so special.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

