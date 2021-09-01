Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman who served as school resource officer charged with sex crimes, SLED says

Caitlinn Lee Wooten
Caitlinn Lee Wooten(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center.)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A woman who served as a School Resource Officer at an Upstate middle school was arrested Tuesday and charged with trying to coerce a student into participating in sexual activity, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said Caitlinn Lee Wooten, 29, was charged with solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18, along with misconduct in office.

Wooten was employed as an officer with the Inman Police Department at the time of the incident and was serving as a School Resource Officer at T.E. Mabry Middle School, in Spartanburg County, according to Crosby.

He said the request for the SLED investigation was made by the Inman Police Department.

Wooten was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area
The chance of development with the wave coming off the coast of Africa remains high at 90%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form soon
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine

Latest News

.
Southern 500 bringing much needed economic boost to the Pee Dee
.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
.
CCU fans look forward to normal tailgating this football season
Larry is now a tropical storm and will become a hurricane later this week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane