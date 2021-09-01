WMBF Sports presents ‘Feel the Teal’ Coastal Carolina football preseason special

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The 2021 Coastal Carolina football season is upon us! The Chanticleers hit the Surf Turf at Brooks Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2 against The Citadel to open the season.

To prepare you for the upcoming campaign, WMBF Sports presents our “Feel the Teal” preseason special, sponsored by Tidelands Health. Included are exclusive interviews with players and coaches along with a recap of the 2020 season and a breakdown of the 2021 schedule. Video links can be found below.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.