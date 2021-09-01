Week two SCHSL football state media poll released

Submit a Tip
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Nine squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Ridge View

6. Byrnes

7. Northwestern

8. Dorman

9. Spring Valley

10. Clover

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. Irmo

9. Greenwood

10. May River

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Gilbert

5. Camden

6. Union County

7. Chester

8. Aynor

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Clinton

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Saluda

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. Christ Church

9. Newberry

10. St. Andrews

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. Lamar

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Lewisville

7. Lake View

8. Baptist Hill

9. Great Falls

10. Hannah-Pamplico

