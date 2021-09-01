Week two SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Nine squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. TL Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Ridge View
6. Byrnes
7. Northwestern
8. Dorman
9. Spring Valley
10. Clover
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. Irmo
9. Greenwood
10. May River
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Gilbert
5. Camden
6. Union County
7. Chester
8. Aynor
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Clinton
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Saluda
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Christ Church
9. Newberry
10. St. Andrews
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Lewisville
7. Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Great Falls
10. Hannah-Pamplico
