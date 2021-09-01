Verbal fight leads to gunfire outside Lumberton store; police search for suspects

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for two people who opened fire outside of a store on Tuesday.

Police were called to Stock’s Food Store on East 2nd Street for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw three vehicles that had been hit by bullet during the incident but there were no reports of injuries.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and determined that it started when two people started a verbal fight inside the store. Investigators said it escalated when the two pulled out guns and started shooting at each other in the parking lot of the store.

The two people then fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help in identifying the people in the pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective Frank Durden at 910-671-3845.

