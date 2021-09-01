Submit a Tip
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating(WIS)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two infants inside of a vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Check back for updates.

