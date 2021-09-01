‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Officers were called to 669 Highway 544 around 6:35 a.m. and made sure the property was evacuated upon arrival, according to a report from Horry County police.

Just over a half hour later, CCU sent out an alert asking to avoid the area of Founders Drive and Highway 544 until further notice due to “police activity in the area.”

A Circle K employee told police he took a phone call from someone who asked for his name. The person then told the employee, “there are several bombs located inside the store,” the report stated.

According to police, the employee quickly got everyone out of the store and called 911.

Horry County police’s bomb squad, criminal investigation division and command staff responded to the scene.

Officials say no bombs were found. Police have yet to release any suspect information.

Around 8:50 a.m., CCU said police cleared the incident and told students they could resume normal activities.

The incident caused traffic issues in the Conway area, as Highway 544 between Highway 501 Business and Myrtle Ridge Drive was closed to traffic as police investigated.

A shelter in place order was also issued for students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Current, Patriots Hollow, The Wren, and those living in off-campus housing on Highway 544.

