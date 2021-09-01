Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash along Highway 501 in Marion County

(Jamal Smalls)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Marion County.

Trooper Nick Pye said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a GMC pick-up truck was stopped on Grady Road while a Dodge pick-up was heading north on Highway 501.

Pye said the GMC pick-up tried to cross Highway 501 but hit the Dodge pick-up, which caused the Dodge pick-up truck to hit a light pole.

The driver of the Dodge was killed in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

