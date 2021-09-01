Submit a Tip
Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

