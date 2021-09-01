Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine
The chance of development with the wave coming off the coast of Africa remains high at 90%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form soon

Latest News

.
Southern 500 bringing much needed economic boost to the Pee Dee
.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
.
CCU fans look forward to normal tailgating this football season
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows