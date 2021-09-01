Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States.

A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham hidden under blankets, the seats, center console and inside a duffle bag.

The man admitted the bologna was intended for resale in the U.S. and was issued a $1,000 fine.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, it’s important pork products aren’t brought into the U.S. because of a recent detection of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease among pigs. So far, it has never been found in the U.S.

There would be a significant impact on livestock producers if the virus made its way into the U.S. as there is no treatment or vaccine available.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Mancha said.

The contraband meat products were confiscated and destroyed by CBP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine
The chance of development with the wave coming off the coast of Africa remains high at 90%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form soon

Latest News

.
Southern 500 bringing much needed economic boost to the Pee Dee
.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
.
CCU fans look forward to normal tailgating this football season
Lower humidity moves in Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Here comes the cold front
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana