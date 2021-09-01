Marion County Sheriff’s Office captures man wanted on several warrants

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced it has captured a man that sparked an air and ground search.

The sheriff’s office announced that 38-year-old Dwayne Crouch is now in custody.

They said he was wanted on several warrants.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office activated its Emergency Response Team to search for Crouch along Highway 378. They also searched in the air for him.

During the search, a deputy was hurt and was being treated at a local hospital for a minor injury, according to an official with the sheriff’s office.

