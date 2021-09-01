Loris Middle School transitions to distance learning for two weeks

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris Middle School is temporarily moving to distance learning beginning Thursday, Sept. 2, due to COVID-19.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Loris Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” the school said on Facebook.

A review of the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard shows 16 active student cases. In total, 260 students at the school are in quarantine.

All Loris Middle School employees who are not under quarantine will report to the school building on Thursday, Sept. 2, to perform their job responsibilities.

The distance learning is expected for two weeks, with regular face-to-face instruction of students resuming on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Officials say the school building will undergo a deep cleaning during distance learning.

During the two weeks, all afterschool activities, including sports, practices, and/or club meetings are canceled.

Loris Middle School is the latest HCS school to move to distance learning, joining Aynor Middle School and Conway High School.

