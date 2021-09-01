Hospitals seeing more COVID hospitalizations ahead of Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Labor Day weekend is already looking troubling some hospital workers.

They fear history will repeat itself and COVID-19 cases will spike some time after the holiday.

“Every holiday, we’ve had the spike after,” said Gayle Resetar, Chief Operating Officer for Tidelands Health.

Tidelands says their overall hospital occupancy is at 109%, with 56 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 13 are in the ICU, and ten are on ventilators.

Resetar says Tidelands is staffed up to provide care for any possible influx of patients during the summer season, but she is advising people to know when to go to the hospitals over the weekend.

“There is no doubt a high vacationing volume or a high number of people going to the hospitals is catastrophic,” Resetar said. “You want to go to the ER if you have severe symptoms, not if you think you want a COVID test.”

Meanwhile, Conway Medical Center is at 80% capacity, according to staff.

Employees reported 48 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus today, 22 of them in ICU and 13 of them are on ventilators.

Dr. Paul Richardson, CMC’s Chief Medical Officer, says the staff is doing an exceptional job caring for those patients and others in the hospital. He added the hospital will be adequately staffed for Labor Day weekend.

That said, he said patients may notice longer wait times in emergency rooms due to the spike in COVID hospitalizations.

“Our ICU is near capacity because of the large number of COVID patients,” Richardson said. “When we’re at this kind of capacity, it causes a lot of back up into our emergency department and even that backs up even further into our emergency room. So yes, there are long waits in our emergency rooms now. I’m going to guess it’s about six hours plus. It’s a long wait. I would ask please for folks to be patient with us and understanding as we continue to work through this. It definitely is not what we want to do, we certainly do not want folks waiting those amount of times.”

McLeod Regional Medical Center reported over 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with staff saying they’re seeing a steady rise in cases from both adults and children.

“Our capacity is tight, we’ve got a lot of patients,” said Dr. Jeremy Robertson, McLeod’s Chief Medical Officer.

Like many hospitals nationwide, Robertson says some employee positions are tight - but also said McLeod will be adequately staffed for the holiday weekend.

“Quite frankly, some days it feels like it’s too many patients and not enough staff,” he said. “Everybody is doing what they can to contribute in every way they can.”

All of these hospital employees are asking people to not let their guard down at both indoor and outdoor events. They also continue to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations across the general public.

