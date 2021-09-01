Here’s how Horry County Schools fared in latest state report card

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a year of talking about learning loss due to virtual and hybrid learning, the state is finally starting to see how students across the state fared.

The South Carolina 2020-2021 school report cards show the results of federal end-of-year assessments for students in each district across the state. In 2020, students statewide did not have to take the tests after receiving an exemption from the federal government. However, that same exemption was denied in 2021.

While state education officials expected a dip in student achievement due to constant classroom changes and distractions from COVID-19. But overall, Horry County Schools fared better than many other districts across the state.

For SC Ready English Language Arts and Mathematics tests, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations was higher for HCS students than it was on average across the state.

The report card showed 48.9% of students in the district met or exceeded exceptions on reading and writing SC Ready Tests. Statewide, the average was 42.6%.

On Math SC Ready tests, HCS students on average met or exceeded expectations 45.2% of the time. Across the state, the number was much lower at 37.3%.

But the number of Horry County students graduating on time dropped slightly from last year, and stands at 82.7%, lower than the state average.

Meanwhile, Florence One Schools and the Darlington County School District both have on time graduation rates at around 91%.

For HCS students, the amount of students who graduated and were enrolled in a two or four year university or technical college program stayed about the same at around 66%.

However, in Darlington County, the enrollment rate dropped significantly from the previous year. Previously at 79.5% the year before, it dropped to 58.4%.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman said she did expect some gaps in student achievement to an extent, with the gaps for younger students worrying her the most.

“I am very very concerned with the results. As you can see if you look deeply, our students particularly our younger students, who this was their first time at taking a summative assessment, our third graders, they did not show as much growth as we had hoped,” she said.

Spearman said changes need to be made soon to get students back on track.

“Accelerate the learning of our students. It’s not so much learning loss because so many of them never got the instruction to lose it. I’m more about us being very focused prioritizing the priority standards that need to be taught at these grades,” she said.

Parents can access the state report cards here to view more specific information on their child’s school district.

