Florence School District 4 moves to virtual instruction for rest of week

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students in Florence School District Four won’t be heading back to the classroom for the rest of the week.

The school district will move to virtual instruction from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 for the safety of students as COVID-19 cases rise in Florence County.

Students in grades 4K and 5K will receive packets.

The district also said that bus drivers will deliver breakfast and lunch to families during virtual instruction.

The district said that students will return to school for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 7 after the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.