Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence School District 4 moves to virtual instruction for rest of week

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students in Florence School District Four won’t be heading back to the classroom for the rest of the week.

The school district will move to virtual instruction from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 for the safety of students as COVID-19 cases rise in Florence County.

Students in grades 4K and 5K will receive packets.

The district also said that bus drivers will deliver breakfast and lunch to families during virtual instruction.

The district said that students will return to school for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 7 after the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled

Latest News

Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine
The South Carolina Supreme Court heard two cases Tuesday regarding a temporary law passed with...
S. Carolina Supreme Court adjourns without ruling in face mask cases
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court adjourns without ruling in face mask cases