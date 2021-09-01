Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden(WTOC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina Wednesday afternoon to meet with military and veteran family members.

Biden will hold private meetings and engage in a listening session.

The First Lady will be accompanied by Mrs. Donna Berger, spouse of the Commandant of the Marine Corps General David H. Berger and Mrs. Stacie Black, spouse of the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black.

The meetings and listening session are closed to the press.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled

Latest News

.
Southern 500 bringing much needed economic boost to the Pee Dee
.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
.
CCU fans look forward to normal tailgating this football season
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine