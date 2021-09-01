Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We now have our 12th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Tropical Storm Larry formed this morning and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

Larry is now a tropical storm and will become a hurricane later this week.
At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Larry was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 24.8 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph.

Larry is now a tropical storm and will become a hurricane later this week.
A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

