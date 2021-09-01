FIRST ALERT: Few storms today, big relief to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The approaching cold front will be responsible for a few storms today as we look at one more sticky day. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today along with the moisture ahead of the cold front making it feel even warmer than that.

Highs climb into the middle 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will not be widespread today. (WMBF)

As far as storms go today, multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms look to move across the Carolinas. The rain chances will not be widespread but there will be some storms in the area from the mid-morning to evening hours today. There is a small chance of a strong storm or two, even though the severe threat is higher to the northeast.

The risk for a few severe storms will continue today but remain on the very low side. The better chance for a strong storm or two will be to the northeast. (WMBF)

Any storm that forms today will bring the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low for our area but increases quite a bit into North Carolina.

The bigger story will be the cold front to bring a big change to the forecast for a few days. (WMBF)

While storm chances will only be at 30% today, the bigger story will be the shift of winds that arrive on Thursday, bringing a nice change behind the cold front for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will drop down into the low-mid 80s for Thursday-Saturday. The humidity will be lower than normal for Thursday and Saturday but the greatest day of weather will be Friday!

Regardless, you will notice the cooler feel with lower humidity. It’s going to feel great over those three days. Overnight lows will reach the low-mid 60s Friday and Saturday morning which will provide for a nice change of pace.

The weekend forecast is going to be warming up with the humidity and heat climbing back by Sunday/Monday. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, this weather doesn’t look to last long. Humidity and heat climb back into the forecast to end the weekend and go into Labor Day with highs back into the mid 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland.

