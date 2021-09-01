Submit a Tip
Downtown Pawley’s Live is happening THIS Sunday

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Break out the dancin’ shoes! The 3rd Annual Downtown Pawley’s Live is happening on Sunday, September 5th.

Gates open at 11am, live music starts at 12pm, and the fun lasts until 8pm.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

For tickets, you can visit the website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

