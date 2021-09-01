Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Tupelo Honey

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Tupelo Honey in Market Common.

Who doesn’t love southern cooking? Shrimp and grits? Chicken and waffles? Andrew has quite the spread on this week’s menu as we try out some of the favorites Tupelo Honey has to offer!

The menu looks amazing and features some of those classic staples you will find here in South Carolina and everything is prepared so well! You can visit their website for more information, hours and a look at the menu yourself.

You can watch the entire interview in the video above as Andrew tries out some of the menu items. If you head over to Tupelo Honey, be sure to tell them Halley and Andrew sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

