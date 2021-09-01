Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dillon High School football team in quarantine, will not play for 2 weeks

Dillon High logo
Dillon High logo(Source: Dillon High School/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Another local high school football team is heading into quarantine.

Dillon High School began its quarantine Wednesday after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Dillon School District 4 Superintendent Ray Rodgers.

As a result, the team’s scheduled games for the next two weeks have been canceled. The Wildcats were set to face Wilson on Sept. 3 and Gilbert on Sept. 10.

Dillon has also not played a game yet this season, with games against Myrtle Beach and Lake City also being canceled last month due to COVID-19.

Rodgers said those in quarantine are also out of school for the next two weeks unless they post negative tests.

The Wildcats’ next scheduled game is at home against Loris on Sept. 17.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine
The chance of development with the wave coming off the coast of Africa remains high at 90%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form soon

Latest News

SCHSL Football.
Week two SCHSL football state media poll released
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 2)
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week One (Part 1)
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week One scores and highlights