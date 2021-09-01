Dillon High School football team in quarantine, will not play for 2 weeks

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Another local high school football team is heading into quarantine.

Dillon High School began its quarantine Wednesday after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Dillon School District 4 Superintendent Ray Rodgers.

As a result, the team’s scheduled games for the next two weeks have been canceled. The Wildcats were set to face Wilson on Sept. 3 and Gilbert on Sept. 10.

Dillon has also not played a game yet this season, with games against Myrtle Beach and Lake City also being canceled last month due to COVID-19.

Rodgers said those in quarantine are also out of school for the next two weeks unless they post negative tests.

The Wildcats’ next scheduled game is at home against Loris on Sept. 17.

