DHEC confirms 73 additional COVID-19 deaths, over 3,500 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 3,554 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 600,360 and confirmed deaths to 9,361, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 249 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths. Florence County registered 122 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 29,217 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 17.3%.

