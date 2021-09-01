Submit a Tip
Darlington County deputies make arrest after man found fatally shot inside vehicle

Dontrell Lorenzo Huff
Dontrell Lorenzo Huff(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have a suspect in custody in connection to a deadly June shooting near Hartsville.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Dontrell Lorenzo Huff is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on June 9 in the 300 block of Patrick Highway near Hartsville, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies said the male victim was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

The victim’s name has yet to be released. WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office for information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Huff is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

