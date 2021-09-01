Dare Danyel: Ride Along with Palm Charter High School

DILLON, SC (WMBF) -We are going fast for this weeks Dare Danyel! We did a ride along with the nations only motorsport high school and that is Palm Charter High School.

The Palm Race Team gave Danyel a ride at Dillon Motor Speedway in one of the two seater race cars.

Palm Charter High School isn’t like any other school in the nation. The students learn all about the Motorsport industry and learn skills for their future careers.

Learn what’s makes this high school so great at palmsc.org.

