Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dare Danyel: Ride Along with Palm Charter High School

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, SC (WMBF) -We are going fast for this weeks Dare Danyel! We did a ride along with the nations only motorsport high school and that is Palm Charter High School.

The Palm Race Team gave Danyel a ride at Dillon Motor Speedway in one of the two seater race cars.

Palm Charter High School isn’t like any other school in the nation. The students learn all about the Motorsport industry and learn skills for their future careers.

Learn what’s makes this high school so great at palmsc.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area
Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Horry County Schools records 9,000 students, 233 staff members in quarantine
Conway High School is moving to distance learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Conway High School moves to distance learning after dashboard shows 800 students in quarantine

Latest News

gst
You’ll find a unique twist on Southern favorites at Tupelo Honey in Market Common of Myrtle Beach
gst
Downtown Pawley’s Live is happening THIS Sunday
gst
Grand Strand Today- Downtown Pawleys Live
gst
Dining With Dockery: Tupelo Honey