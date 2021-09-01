Submit a Tip
Concerned HCS parent pens letter to superintendent asking for mask mandate

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County mother is speaking out, sharing her concerns as thousands of students across Horry County Schools are now in quarantine.

Katie Cramer sent a letter to Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey, calling on him to put a mask mandate in place.

“I kind of reached my frustration breaking point,” Cramer said.

Cramer is a mother of three kids in Horry County Schools. One of them is quarantined.

“She had one teacher available yesterday to teach her virtually at home.”

Cramer’s concerns aren’t just about her kids though.

“A lot of parents are scrambling,” she said. “Parents who work. And I understand that’s probably why a lot of the teachers are out because they’re having to be home with their own children who are quarantined.”

Cramer believes a mask mandate would’ve prevented the situation from getting as bad as it has.

“Will it eliminate every case? Absolutely not. But will it drastically reduce it? I think it will. It won’t happen overnight, but I think a simple mask would help reduce the number of kids in quarantine. The number of covid cases across the county and the state,” Cramer said.

Horry County School Board Chair Ken Richardson released a statement Wednesday. He stated that he spoke with the public health director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Brannon Traxler, to discuss how to shorten student quarantines. He also addressed the mask issue and said they are waiting on the South Carolina Supreme Court decision before they move forward.

