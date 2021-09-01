Submit a Tip
CCU students, alumni, fans look forward to normal tailgating experience this football season

By Jennifer Roberts
Aug. 31, 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Not only will Brooks Stadium be filled with Coastal Carolina football fans but so will tailgating spots.

The Chanticleers will kick off their first football game of the season on Thursday night against The Citadel, and fans are looking forward to a more normal football experience.

This season, there won’t be restrictions on tailgating.

CHANTS UP | Coastal Carolina University releases 2021 Gameday Fan Guide

During last season, no tents, no grills or RV trailers were allowed in the parking lot as a way to keep people socially distant from one another.

But this year all of those activities are now permitted.

“To interact and really reconnect, that’s what it’s all about. When we have a game day, it’s about all the constituents coming back together, whether you’re an alum, fan, a local and that opportunity is here again,” said CCU’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, Matt Hogue.

Diane Sanders, the interim vice president for advancement and alumni engagement, said this year they will be able to host the school’s big alumni tailgate on campus at Blanton Park.

“Already for a Thursday night game we have 300 registered for the event,” Sanders said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday and the appropriate parking lots for tailgating open up four hours before kickoff.

