CareNow Urgent Care coming to Grand Strand

CareNow Urgent Care, which is part of Grand Strand Health, bought seven existing Beach Family...
CareNow Urgent Care, which is part of Grand Strand Health, bought seven existing Beach Family and Urgent Care clinics.(Source: CareNow Urgent Care)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some urgent care clinics will soon be rebranded after CareNow Urgent Care purchased several facilities across the Grand Strand.

Officials announced Wednesday that CareNow Urgent Care, which is part of Grand Strand Health, bought seven existing Beach Family and Urgent Care clinics.

According to a press release, the clinics will be rebranded to CareNow Urgent Care, which is operated by HCA Healthcare and represents one of the largest urgent care networks in the country.

“Like many of our communities across the country, the Myrtle Beach area is experiencing significant growth, and increasingly people want to be able to access healthcare services closer to where they live and work,” said Mark Sims, chief executive officer at Grand Strand Health. “The addition of these urgent care clinics will complement our healthcare network and help us provide more convenient access for our patients.”

CareNow Urgent Care clinics offer care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as physicals, vaccinations, general diagnostics and check-ups.

Officials say the clinics also provide occupational medicine services to local employers, including examinations and treatment of injured workers in worker’s compensation cases, pre-employment screenings and drug tests.

