Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to involvement in beheading of man

By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WJAR) - A New Hampshire woman accused of helping her husband in a brutal murder has struck a plea deal.

Britany Barron pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault.

The 32-year-old has been behind bars since late September, when prosecutors say she falsified or destroyed evidence in Amerault’s murder.

They allege that her husband Armando Barron beat her after discovering text messages from Amerault, then used her phone to lure Amerault to a park where he attacked him.

“During the attack, Armando Barron forced Jonathan into the trunk of his own car, where a few minutes later, he repeatedly shot Jonathan and killed him,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.

The state says Armando Barron then commanded Britany Barron’s to drive Amerault’s car while he drove theirs, in tandem, to a wooded area.

They say he burned Amerault’s personal items, and told Britany to clean the car, before moving further into the woods.

“It’s at this second site where Armando Barron told the defendant to cut off Jonathan’s head,” Agati said.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of falsifying evidence, as well as trying to dispose of his body.

She could be eligible for parole after a year and a half.

The victim’s parents said her plea deals were too lenient.

“For hours and days after Jonathan was murdered, she committed unspeakable, barbaric crimes against him,” Agati said. “Then discarded him like something you would wipe off your shoes.”

A judge will consider the terms at a later sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Sarku Hibachi...
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Tropical Storm Kate Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Kate forms Monday morning
Several vehicles are involved in a wreck near the Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue...
All lanes back open after 9-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a camper is snarling traffic Monday in...
Pick-up hauling camper involved in crash on Highway 544, traffic stalled
Updated Horry County Schools dashboard shows 6,800 students in quarantine

Latest News

.
‘Brotherhood Ride 2021’ makes stop in Murrells Inlet during 1,700 mile journey to NYC for 9/11 anniversary
.
Surfside Beach restaurant to pay over $75K in back wages after forcing servers to split tips
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’
Duke Energy is sending crews to the Gulf Coast to help restore power after Hurricane Ida lashed...
Duke Energy sends crews to Gulf Coast to help restore power after Ida
Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci offers support for vaccine mandates in schoolchildren