Wildlife officer stops fisherman with illegal flounder in Cherry Grove area

During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A wildlife officer stopped a man who they said caught more flounder than state law allows.

The officer was conducting a flounder patrol early Saturday morning in Cherry Grove when he came across a boat from Tabor City.

The man on the boat told the officer that he hadn’t caught any fish, according to a Facebook post on the South Carolina Game Wardens page.

During the investigation, the officer said he found 25 flounders on the boat. According to new state regulations, fishermen are only allowed five fish per person, per day and no more than 10 fish per boat per day.

The officer said he also found 17 flounders that were undersized, some as small as 10 inches. New state regulations also state that the minimum size limit for flounder is 16 inches.

New flounder regulations went into place on July 1 after research showed that southern flounder numbers were at historically low levels across the region due to overfishing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

